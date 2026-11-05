'Tamizh Padam 3' filming begins, actor Shiva returns, Ravi joins
Entertainment
Tamizh Padam 3 is officially in the works!
Y Not Studios just kicked off filming, with Shiva returning as the lead and Athulya Ravi joining as the new female star.
The new poster shows Shiva as an "Intergalactic Superstar," teasing a fun alien-themed twist this time.
'Tamizh Padam' director Amudhan returns
Known for poking fun at classic Tamil movie cliches, Tamizh Padam started back in 2010 and became a cult favorite. After a sequel in 2018, director CS Amudhan is back for round three.
While most plot details are under wraps, the film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth, so fans can expect more of that signature parody style.