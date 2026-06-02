Tandon's trusted family friend arrested over 25L jewelry theft allegation
Entertainment
A trusted family friend, Rashi Chhabaria, has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry worth ₹25 lakh from actor Raveena Tandon's family.
Chhabaria had been close to the family since 2020 and was helping care for their elderly matriarch when the jewelry was kept during home renovations last August.
Investigation continues to recover Tandon jewelry
The missing jewelry, sentimental gifts from Rajiv Tandon's late father, was discovered on October 2, 2025, during the family's Dussehra check.
After Rajiv filed a police report in May, Chhabria was taken into custody and reportedly admitted to the theft.
She returned some watches but claimed the jewelry had already been passed on to someone else.
The investigation is still ongoing as police try to recover what's left.