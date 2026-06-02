Tandon's trusted family friend arrested over 25L jewelry theft allegation

Investigation continues to recover Tandon jewelry

The missing jewelry, sentimental gifts from Rajiv Tandon's late father, was discovered on October 2, 2025, during the family's Dussehra check.

After Rajiv filed a police report in May, Chhabria was taken into custody and reportedly admitted to the theft.

She returned some watches but claimed the jewelry had already been passed on to someone else.

The investigation is still ongoing as police try to recover what's left.