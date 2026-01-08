Disney confirms live-action 'Tangled': Who's playing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider?

Walt Disney Pictures has announced the lead actors for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled. Australian actor Teagan Croft (21) and Zombies star Milo Manheim (24) will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. The film is directed by Michael Gracey, known for Better Man and The Greatest Showman. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has written the script, while Kristin Burr is producing the project.

Casting details Croft and Manheim step into iconic roles Croft and Manheim will be stepping into the shoes of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, who voiced Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the original 2010 animated film. The decision comes after a lengthy audition process that included screen tests in London last December. The roles could significantly impact the actors' careers as Disney live-action features often become global hits, potentially catapulting lesser-known actors to fame.

Actor profiles Croft and Manheim's previous works Croft is best known for her role as Raven in the DC series Titans, which aired from 2018 to 2023. She also starred in the Australian film True Spirit as Jessica Watson, a teenage sailor who attempted to sail around the world solo. Meanwhile, Manheim found fame playing Zed in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise and currently stars in Paramount+'s teen drama series School Spirits.