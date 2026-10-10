Tanushree Dutta 'doubtful' over Nana Patekar's death

Dutta, who had accused Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of Horn 'OK' Pleassss (2009), said, "Best thing, he died by his own hands."

She added, "If he has died also I am a little bit doubtful."

"Because now the case of Sushant Singh, Disha Salian has come out. So a lot of people are getting exposed."

"So if there is a connection from far away, then his name is going to come out today or tomorrow."