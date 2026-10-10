Tanushree Dutta 'doubtful' over Nana Patekar's death
What's the story
Actor Tanushree Dutta has raised doubts over the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The 75-year-old actor died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest. However, during an Instagram Live session with her fans, Dutta expressed skepticism about his demise. She speculated that his death might be a ploy to evade scrutiny in light of the ongoing investigations into the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian.
Speculation
'He died by his own hands'
Dutta, who had accused Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of Horn 'OK' Pleassss (2009), said, "Best thing, he died by his own hands."
She added, "If he has died also I am a little bit doubtful."
"Because now the case of Sushant Singh, Disha Salian has come out. So a lot of people are getting exposed."
"So if there is a connection from far away, then his name is going to come out today or tomorrow."
Allegations
'The person who harassed me...'
Dutta also spoke about the alleged harassment she faced from Patekar.
She accused him of ruining her career and causing her mental distress.
She said, "The person who ruined my life. The person who sent goons. The person who gave me anxiety."
"The person who harassed me. The person who ruined my work. The person who did weird things outside my house."
"He wasn't alone. He was a group of devils."
Controversial statement
'Today's lesson is, if it is such a thing that...'
Dutta also questioned the norm of not speaking ill of someone after their death.
She argued that a person's death should not erase the experiences of those who believe they were wronged.
She said, "Today's lesson is, if it is such a thing that a dead person should not be disturbed, then from the coming year stop burning Ravana's statues."
Earlier, Dutta also sparked social media backlash when she said "evil dead" in response to Patekar's death.