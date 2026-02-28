Ektaa Kapoor teases new collaboration with 'BB 19's Tanya Mittal
What's the story
Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor has praised Bigg Boss 19 contestant and influencer Tanya Mittal, saying she sees a "bright future" for her. In a recent video shared by Mittal on Instagram, Kapoor said she was looking forward to a longer association with Mittal. "I am telling you now that I have a written offer for you. I am waiting to work with you." "I am looking forward to a longer association with her, professionally and family-like."
Emotional response
Mittal's heartfelt note of gratitude
Mittal, visibly thrilled by Kapoor's compliments, took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote a heartfelt note saying, "Dear Ekta Ma'am / Di, Sapne sach hote hain, aaj aapne sabit kar diya." "Aapse milke yakeen ho gaya ki bhagwaan sach mein kuch logon par apni vishesh kripa rakhte hain - aur woh log alag hi chamakte hain." "Aap gem nahi ho... aap toh rare ho. Rare vision, rare courage, rare heart." "Happiest today, no words to tell you."
Collaboration announcement
Kapoor offered project to Mittal during 'BB 19'
For those unaware, Kapoor had offered Mittal a role and promised to collaborate professionally while she was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, after the show ended, there were no updates from either side about their professional relationship until now. Meanwhile, Mittal ended as the third runner-up in the latest season of Bigg Boss.