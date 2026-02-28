Ektaa Kapoor praises Tanya Mittal

Ektaa Kapoor teases new collaboration with 'BB 19's Tanya Mittal

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:20 pm Feb 28, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor has praised Bigg Boss 19﻿ contestant and influencer Tanya Mittal, saying she sees a "bright future" for her. In a recent video shared by Mittal on Instagram, Kapoor said she was looking forward to a longer association with Mittal. "I am telling you now that I have a written offer for you. I am waiting to work with you." "I am looking forward to a longer association with her, professionally and family-like."