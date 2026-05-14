Tara Sutaria serves vintage luxury vibes at Cannes 2026
What's the story
Tara Sutaria, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, has once again wowed fans with her second-day look. The actor donned an all-black ensemble by Rhea Costa that screamed sophistication and modern glamor. The off-shoulder dress featured dramatic draping details and was paired with matching black opera gloves for a vintage Hollywood touch.
Details
Jimmy Choo heels, Chanel earrings did the rest
Sutaria completed her look with pointed Jimmy Choo heels, vintage Chanel earrings, and chic Saint Laurent sunglasses. Her hair was styled in soft waves, while her makeup was kept flawless to enhance the overall elegance of her appearance. After a successful debut at the festival, Sutaria's second-day outing further established her as one of the most stylish Indian actors on the global stage.
Day 1
Here's how the 'Marjaavaan' actor looked on Wednesday
For her debut appearance at Cannes, Sutaria opted for a striking black-and-white gown by Helsa Studio. The dress featured a structured sweetheart neckline and a fitted bodice that flowed into a voluminous tea-length skirt with delicate lace detailing at the hem. Styled by Tanvi Ghavri, the ensemble was designed to "romanticize fashion again" through classic Old Hollywood motifs. Both of her looks retained the same essence.