Tara Sutaria serves vintage luxury vibes at Cannes 2026

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Jimmy Choo heels, Chanel earrings did the rest

Sutaria completed her look with pointed Jimmy Choo heels, vintage Chanel earrings, and chic Saint Laurent sunglasses. Her hair was styled in soft waves, while her makeup was kept flawless to enhance the overall elegance of her appearance. After a successful debut at the festival, Sutaria's second-day outing further established her as one of the most stylish Indian actors on the global stage.