'Everyone is fabulous, fearless': Tara Sutaria on 'Toxic's women-led crew

Actor Tara Sutaria , who recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival , spoke to The Hollywood Reporter India about her upcoming film Toxic. She said, "All of the women in this film are fascinating. Everyone is fabulous and fearless, and we all have such exciting personal styles in this, both visually and stylistically." "To witness all of us come together at different ages and stages of our lives and careers, and really celebrate each scene, is incredible."

Collaboration 'Want to be on sets that are led with integrity' Sutaria also praised her co-star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas. "Yash is an incredible co-star and human being. I want to be on sets that are led with integrity, purpose, and intention, and we have that with both Geetu Mohandas and Yash." "To be led by a woman (director) on set really makes a world of difference," she added.

Work ethic 'It doesn't bother me to do less work...' Sutaria also spoke about her approach to work and said she would rather do less work but of good quality. "It doesn't bother me to do less work, I'd rather do good work...which is why doing Toxic to me is so satisfactory, it's so pleasing." She also teased that the film will surprise audiences with its representation of courage, power, fearlessness, and unique style.

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