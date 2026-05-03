Tara Sutaria to make Cannes Film Festival debut this year

Actor Tara Sutaria will make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, reported Hindustan Times. The festival will take place from May 12-23 and is a major event for film personalities across the globe. A source told HT, "Ahead of Toxic, Tara Sutaria is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, representing India on a global stage."

Career move Sutaria's 'Toxic' to open new global chapter in her career Sutaria's appearance at Cannes is strategically timed with her upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The source added, "With Toxic generating buzz, the Cannes debut is expected to spark the beginning of a global phase for Tara's career." The film also stars Kiara Advani and Yash in lead roles.

Star-studded event Other Indian celebrities attending this year's Cannes Sutaria will be joining other Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia will head the jury for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics' Week, which is scheduled from May 13-21. The festival is a major platform for international cinema and attracts stars from around the world.

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