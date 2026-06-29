Tarun Bhattacharya dedicates Padma Shri to Indian classical music
Entertainment
Santoor legend Tarun Bhattacharya just received the Padma Shri and dedicated it to Indian classical music and everyone who has nurtured its legacy.
For him, this award is a reminder of why meaningful, value-driven art still matters, even in today's fast-paced world.
Bhattacharya stresses practice and classical roots
Bhattacharya reflected on his lifelong journey with the santoor, stressing how important regular practice and staying true to classical roots are, even while trying new things.
He hopes this recognition will inspire young artists to bring sincerity and dedication to their craft.
He also believes music has real power to create harmony, compassion, and inner balance, something everyone could use right now.