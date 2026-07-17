Tarun Tejpal back in court as Goa challenges 2021 acquittal
Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, is back in court defending his 2021 acquittal after being accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Goa back in 2013.
The Goa government wants the verdict overturned, but the sessions court had found that the complainant's behavior didn't match typical trauma responses and there was no medical evidence.
Tejpal's lawyer cites conduct, disputed email
Tejpal's lawyer pointed out that after the alleged incident, the complainant attended events, visited Robert De Niro's suite at night, and even asked Tejpal to join her for a photograph with De Niro, all actions they say don't line up with her claims of fear.
They also argued that an apology email linked to Tejpal wasn't actually written by him but sent under pressure, saying it shouldn't count as a confession.