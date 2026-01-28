'Tashan' director recalls Akshay Kumar's support amid film's failure

Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed the 2008 film Tashan, recently opened up about the movie's box office failure and its aftermath. In an interview with Screen, he revealed that lead actor Akshay Kumar stood by him during this challenging time. Despite the film receiving criticism for its commercial performance, Kumar reportedly assured Acharya of his continued collaboration on future projects.

Actor's gesture 'The one person who, on the day of the release...' Acharya recalled the support he received from Kumar, saying, "The one person who, on the day of the release, called me and then continued to bat for the film on the front foot was Akshay." He added that Kumar assured him of his commitment to their future collaborations. "I remember he called and said, 'Never mind, I'm doing your next film or whatever you want to do next.'"

Film role 'He beat a lot of his own worst critics...' Acharya also praised Kumar's performance in Tashan, saying he brought a unique quality to the character. He said, "In fact, he beat a lot of his own worst critics in that film because it's a genuine performance completely from the heart." "For all the people who have any kind of criticism about it, I can only say I enjoyed every day of working on it." The director also revealed that Kumar was cast on producer Aditya Chopra's recommendation.

