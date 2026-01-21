'Taskaree' becomes 1st Indian series to top Netflix's global charts

Netflix 's latest original series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, has made history by becoming the first Indian show to debut at number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list. The series, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Zoya Afroz, topped the charts in 11 countries and broke into the Top 10 in 23 countries within its first week of release.

Series synopsis 'Taskaree' explores the world of airport customs Taskaree, created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, delves into the world of airport customs. The series highlights the heroism and determination of officers working behind the scenes. The show also features Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha in pivotal roles.

Previous successes 'Taskaree' success continues trend of Indian hits on Netflix The success of Taskaree follows the trend of previous Indian hits on Netflix, such as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. With its impressive debut, the series adds to the growing popularity of Indian content among global audiences.

