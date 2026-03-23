'Tateeree' row: Haryana Police remove 857 links of Badshah's song

The Haryana Police have removed a total of 857 links related to rapper Badshah 's controversial song Tateeree from various social media platforms. This action comes after an FIR was registered on March 6 for allegedly using objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video. The Haryana State Commission for Women also sought Badshah's arrest after he failed to appear before the court despite multiple summons.

Content removal Number of videos removed The police have reportedly removed 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram Reels related to the song. Notices have been issued to concerned platforms, directing them to remove all versions of the song, "including re-uploads, short videos, and other formats." This step aims at curbing "the spread of objectionable content containing derogatory references toward women and minors."

Legal proceedings Badshah apologized for song On March 19, the police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the rapper had joined the investigation into the FIR lodged against him in Panchkula. Badshah also uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologizing if anyone's sentiments were hurt by his latest song. He had challenged a state women's commission order directing the Panipat SP to register an FIR and arrest him in connection with a summons dated March 6.

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