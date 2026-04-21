Tatum to star in 'Isle of Man' race film
Channing Tatum is set to star in Isle of Man, a new film all about the legendary Isle of Man TT motorcycle races.
Produced by Brad Pitt and Amazon MGM is the studio behind the feature film, filming kicks off this year.
There's also a documentary series, Greatest Show on Earth, filmed during the 2024 races to add more real-life action.
Film shoots alongside 2026 TT race
The movie will shoot alongside the actual 2026 TT race (without disrupting it) so viewers get an authentic look at this wild event.
Organizers hope both the film and docuseries will help people everywhere see why the Isle of Man and its iconic race are such a big deal.
As Sarah Maltby, the political member with responsibility for motorsport and tourism, put it, these projects could really boost the island's profile and its unique vibe.