Tatum to star in 'Isle of Man' race film

Film shoots alongside 2026 TT race

The movie will shoot alongside the actual 2026 TT race (without disrupting it) so viewers get an authentic look at this wild event.

Organizers hope both the film and docuseries will help people everywhere see why the Isle of Man and its iconic race are such a big deal.

As Sarah Maltby, the political member with responsibility for motorsport and tourism, put it, these projects could really boost the island's profile and its unique vibe.