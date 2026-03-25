'The Bachelorette': Taylor Frankie Paul found love on canceled season

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul , known for her appearance on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has reportedly found love on The Bachelorette. The 31-year-old was pursued by 22 suitors on the ABC show and is believed to have chosen Doug Mason, a 28-year-old lifeguard and surfer from California. However, sources told Page Six that "it's unclear" how their romance will unfold after ABC pulled the series prior to broadcast due to a domestic violence incident involving Paul.

Proposal details Proposal and possible ring exchanged during the show Mason reportedly proposed to Paul during the show. A source close to the production confirmed that a proposal took place and "there may be a ring." The source added, "Frankie and Doug are still in touch, but it's unclear what will happen now; that's to be determined." Despite her tumultuous past with ex Dakota Mortensen, Paul participated in the show seeking an "opportunity...an escape" for a fresh start.

Network's decision ABC executives to meet the contestants this week ABC executives are set to meet with all the men who competed for Paul's affection this week. They will "ascertain what the future holds" for the show and its contestants. Despite Paul's arrest in 2023 on charges of misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in front of a child after a fight with Mortensen, ABC decided to go ahead with filming The Bachelorette.

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