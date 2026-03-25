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'The Bachelorette': Taylor Frankie Paul found love on canceled season
Taylor Frankie Paul found love on the canceled 'The Bachelorette' season

'The Bachelorette': Taylor Frankie Paul found love on canceled season

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 25, 2026
10:50 am
What's the story

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, known for her appearance on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has reportedly found love on The Bachelorette. The 31-year-old was pursued by 22 suitors on the ABC show and is believed to have chosen Doug Mason, a 28-year-old lifeguard and surfer from California. However, sources told Page Six that "it's unclear" how their romance will unfold after ABC pulled the series prior to broadcast due to a domestic violence incident involving Paul.

Proposal details

Proposal and possible ring exchanged during the show

Mason reportedly proposed to Paul during the show. A source close to the production confirmed that a proposal took place and "there may be a ring." The source added, "Frankie and Doug are still in touch, but it's unclear what will happen now; that's to be determined." Despite her tumultuous past with ex Dakota Mortensen, Paul participated in the show seeking an "opportunity...an escape" for a fresh start.

Network's decision

ABC executives to meet the contestants this week

ABC executives are set to meet with all the men who competed for Paul's affection this week. They will "ascertain what the future holds" for the show and its contestants. Despite Paul's arrest in 2023 on charges of misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in front of a child after a fight with Mortensen, ABC decided to go ahead with filming The Bachelorette.

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Supportive gesture

Mason publicly supported Paul amid controversy

Despite the controversy surrounding Paul's domestic violence incident, Mason has publicly supported her. In an Instagram video, he said, "In light of everything that has happened, I am just sending prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked." Paul responded in the comments section with a bandage heart emoji, saying she was touched by Mason's words.

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