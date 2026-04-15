Taylor Frankie Paul not charged in domestic violence cases

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has decided not to file charges against reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul following two separate investigations into domestic violence allegations. The investigations were carried out by the Draper Police Department and the West Jordan Police Department, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The decision was announced on Tuesday, with the DA's office stating that "due to the high profile of the defendant, the cases were reviewed by multiple attorneys."

Legal proceedings 'Incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing charges' The DA's office explained that the incidents in question "lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the state must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt." The report further stated, "Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration." "Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declines to file any charges."

Show impact Incident between Paul and Mortensen Filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was halted in March due to a probe into an alleged domestic violence incident between Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. The incident, which was later found to have taken place in February 2024, was being investigated by the West Jordan Police Department. This was not the first time Paul had faced such allegations; she was arrested in 2023 for another incident involving Mortensen.

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Show cancelation Arrest video leaked, Paul's 'Bachelorette' season pulled Following the revelation of the investigation into the alleged February incident, a video of events leading to Paul's 2023 arrest was leaked to TMZ. Hours later, ABC announced it had pulled Paul's planned season of The Bachelorette, which was originally set to release on March 22. On April 7, Mortensen and Paul appeared in court over an existing order of protection he had filed against her.

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Allegations Paul's allegations against Mortensen In her court filing, Paul alleged that Mortensen exhibited a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control." She detailed several incidents in the filing, claiming that as the premiere for her season of The Bachelorette neared, "Dakota became increasingly possessive." One such incident on February 23 allegedly saw Mortensen physically assaulting Paul by slamming her head against his truck's dashboard and striking her knee and elbow.