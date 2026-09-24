Taylor Lautner welcomes 1st child with wife Tay, reveals name
What's the story
Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner have welcomed their first child together. The couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby girl, named Lennon Taylor. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the newborn in a pink onesie lying next to a needlepoint that revealed her name. "One week loving our sweet little Lenny. Lennon Taylor Lautner. 9.16.2026," they wrote in their caption.
Gender reveal
The couple announced their pregnancy in March
The couple, who tied the knot in November 2022, announced their pregnancy in March this year. They later revealed the gender of their baby in June.
Tay had expressed her initial apprehension about going public with her pregnancy on an episode of her podcast The Squeeze.
"I've never shared anything this personal with the internet before... I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about it."
Body image
Tay opened up about her body image struggles
Tay was open about her struggles with body image during her pregnancy.
In another episode of the podcast, she admitted to comparing her pregnant body to other women who were still fit weeks away from giving birth.
She said, "It's the first time I've really had that struggle before, which I think might also be a thing."
The couple celebrated their growing family with a baby shower in August.
Relationship timeline
A look at the couple's relationship timeline
Tay and Lautner started dating in 2018 after being introduced by the latter's sister the previous year.
Lautner proposed to Tay in November 2021, saying her "yes" made "all [his] wishes come true."
The couple got married in Templeton, California, in 2022.
Celebrating their anniversary in November 2025, Lautner posted on Instagram, "Three years down. Still touching heaven."