'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen rules out acting comeback

Taylor Momsen, the former actor who shot to fame in Hollywood with How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Gossip Girl, has ruled out a return to acting. Speaking to People magazine at Steven Tyler's 7th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on February 1, she said she was happy with her current career as a musician. "No. I mean, I've learned to never say never in life anymore because life is too bizarre," Momsen said.

Career focus 'I think I'm cool...' When asked about a possible return to acting, Momsen said she was content with her current path. "I think I'm cool. I think I'm going to tour with AC/DC," she said, referring to her band The Pretty Reckless joining the legendary rock group on tour this year. "I'm having a really good time in life. I love making music." "Acting was a childhood thing, and music is something...that I always pursued for myself. There's no character involved."

Artistic control I like being in charge, says Momsen Momsen stressed her desire for creative independence, saying she prefers being in charge of her work. "I don't like being someone's pawn. I like being in charge. I like writing the script. I like writing songs. That's everything," she explained.

