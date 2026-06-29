Taylor publicly comes out as bisexual on Shetty's podcast
Layla Taylor, known from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, just came out as bisexual on Jay Shetty's podcast.
She shared, "I'm gay and I'm bi and date women and men," explaining she's felt this way since she was young but struggled to accept it.
Taylor credits a breakup at the beginning of 2026 (her split from Mason McWhorter in February 2026) for her self-discovery
After a breakup at the beginning of 2026 — her split from Mason McWhorter in February 2026 — and following her 2025 divorce from Clayton Wessel (dad to her two sons), Layla started focusing on her own identity.
Dating new people helped her understand herself better, especially since she didn't see much queer representation growing up.
This podcast reveal is the first time many, including her co-stars, are hearing about it.
"I'm very proud now to be out," she said, hoping others feel inspired to embrace who they are too.