Taylor publicly comes out as bisexual on Shetty's podcast

Taylor credits a breakup at the beginning of 2026 (her split from Mason McWhorter in February 2026) for her self-discovery

After a breakup at the beginning of 2026 — her split from Mason McWhorter in February 2026 — and following her 2025 divorce from Clayton Wessel (dad to her two sons), Layla started focusing on her own identity.

Dating new people helped her understand herself better, especially since she didn't see much queer representation growing up.

This podcast reveal is the first time many, including her co-stars, are hearing about it.

"I'm very proud now to be out," she said, hoping others feel inspired to embrace who they are too.