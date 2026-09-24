Taylor Swift announces new album 'Life of a Showgirl: Encore'
What's the story
Taylor Swift has announced the release of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The album will feature four new songs, including Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding, and Babylon. It will be released on Friday. In an Instagram post, Swift expressed her gratitude to fans for their support.
Fan reaction
'You gave 'The Life of a Showgirl' the biggest...'
Swift said, "About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind...You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history."
"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album."
"There was a studio there, and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them."
Album details
Album cover by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore features cover photography by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
They also shot the original Showgirl album cover as well.
Meanwhile, Swift is also set to get the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The ceremony will take place on Sunday (local time).