Taylor Swift announces new album 'Life of a Showgirl: Encore'

Swift said, "About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind...You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history."

"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album."

"There was a studio there, and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them."