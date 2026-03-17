Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attended Madonna's Oscars after-party
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce attended the Oscars after-parties in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Monday IST), Page Six reported. The couple, who have been relatively low-key lately, spent most of their evening at a private party hosted by Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary. This gathering is known as one of the most exclusive off-duty parties for A-listers in Hollywood.
Past gatherings
Swift and Kelce's previous Oscar celebration with Madonna
Swift and Kelce have previously celebrated the Oscars with Madonna and Oseary in 2024. Swift's friendship with Madonna dates back to 2015, when they performed together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. But that wasn't the only party Swift and her fiancé were spotted at. They also reportedly attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé's bash at the Chateau Marmont. Despite their past feud, Swift and Kim Kardashian reportedly avoided running into each other at this party.
Private dates
Swift and Kelce's low-key approach to Hollywood's big night
Swift and Kelce have been keeping a low profile lately, reportedly frequenting private clubs or super-exclusive restaurants such as Zero Bond and the Polo Bar. They were last spotted together in February at Chez Margaux. Meanwhile, the couple has reportedly locked a wedding date in June in Rhode Island.