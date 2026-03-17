Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attended Madonna's Oscars after-party

Past gatherings

Swift and Kelce's previous Oscar celebration with Madonna

Swift and Kelce have previously celebrated the Oscars with Madonna and Oseary in 2024. Swift's friendship with Madonna dates back to 2015, when they performed together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. But that wasn't the only party Swift and her fiancé were spotted at. They also reportedly attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé's bash at the Chateau Marmont. Despite their past feud, Swift and Kim Kardashian reportedly avoided running into each other at this party.