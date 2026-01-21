Taylor Swift's text to Blake Lively about Justin Baldoni leaked

In a recent development, court documents have revealed that Taylor Swift , while not directly involved in the film It Ends With Us, supported her friend Blake Lively , who was critical of the director, Justin Baldoni. The texts, submitted in court as part of the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, show Lively calling him a "clown" and Swift referring to him as a "b**ch."

Text exchange Lively called Baldoni the 'doofus director of my movie' The text messages, obtained by Page Six, show Lively referring to Baldoni as the "doofus director of my movie." Lively allegedly asked Swift to endorse a revised script for It Ends With Us without having read it. The court documents claim that Swift agreed to this request and even texted Lively saying, "I'll do anything for you!!"

Song usage Swift suggested Baldoni wasn't 'strategic' with her song The court documents also reveal that Swift suggested Baldoni wasn't "strategic" in using her song My Tears Ricochet in It Ends With Us. In a text exchange from April 26, 2024, Lively and Swift discussed plans to use the song in the film's trailer. Swift wrote: "If Justin was strategic he would be like no Taylor swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film that's your ally not his."

Smear campaign 'This b ch knows something is coming': Swift on Baldoni In December 2024, ahead of a bombshell New York Times article that claimed Baldoni had waged a smear campaign against Lively, Swift texted her friend saying, "I think this b**ch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin." However, Lively later denied discussing the NYT article with Swift and also denied asking her to endorse script revisions without reading them.

