Will Taylor Swift change her surname after wedding?
What's the story
Globally renowned pop star Taylor Swift may soon become Taylor Kelce, as per a new report by the Daily Mail. The singer-songwriter reportedly plans to take her fiancé Travis Kelce's surname after their wedding. However, sources have clarified that this decision is more personal than professional and does not affect her music career or public appearances. This news comes as the Gorgeous singer is marrying the NFL star in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend.
Personal choice
'Professionally, she'll always be Taylor Swift'
A source close to Swift told Daily Mail, "Professionally, she'll always be Taylor Swift. The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there's really no reason to change that." However, personally, the singer is reportedly "very traditional," and "when it comes to marriage, she'd love to take Travis' last name."
Family focus
Swift is reportedly not considering hyphenating or combining their surnames
The source further revealed, "In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to." "She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share." Swift is reportedly not considering hyphenating or combining their surnames but prefers sharing the same last name as Kelce and any future children they may have.
Industry insight
Many female stars have done the same before
The report also cited a second source who confirmed that Swift would take Kelce's last name upon marriage but continue using "Taylor Swift" for her work. This practice isn't new in Hollywood; Jennifer Aniston did the same when she married Brad Pitt. More recently, Millie Bobby Brown revealed she had changed her name legally to Millie Bonnie Bongiovi after marrying Jake Bongiovi. This way, Swift can maintain her globally recognized name while privately embracing her new identity as Taylor Kelce.
Silence maintained
Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented yet
Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the buzz, though. If it happens, it would mark a personal milestone for the singer while leaving her brand unchanged. Because to her beloved Swifties, she will always be Taylor Swift, and given how tightly she guards personal updates, it's unlikely she would publicly disclose her name change, if any.