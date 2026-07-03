Will Taylor Swift change her surname after wedding? 

Family focus

Swift is reportedly not considering hyphenating or combining their surnames

The source further revealed, "In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to." "She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share." Swift is reportedly not considering hyphenating or combining their surnames but prefers sharing the same last name as Kelce and any future children they may have.