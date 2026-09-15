Taylor Swift was at Emmys, just not as you'd think

As Hargitay and her team analyzed clues on a red-string evidence board, Swift's voice interrupted them, saying, "Hey guys, this isn't adding up."

The camera then panned to reveal Swift in a sharp blazer and trousers.

"Our perp has a clear M.O.," she said. "A lot of this doesn't fit the pattern, and I don't think everything is a clue."

As the team goes back and forth, Swift confirms she won't appear on stage but maybe in a pre-Emmy sketch!