Taylor Swift was at Emmys, just not as you'd think
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday night (Tuesday IST). The 36-year-old singer joined her longtime friend Mariska Hargitay, who hosted the ceremony, in a comedic sketch. Hargitay impersonated her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Olivia Benson as they attempted to solve a mystery: whether or not Swift would attend the awards show.
Plot twist
Swift's voice interrupts Hargitay and team
As Hargitay and her team analyzed clues on a red-string evidence board, Swift's voice interrupted them, saying, "Hey guys, this isn't adding up."
The camera then panned to reveal Swift in a sharp blazer and trousers.
"Our perp has a clear M.O.," she said. "A lot of this doesn't fit the pattern, and I don't think everything is a clue."
As the team goes back and forth, Swift confirms she won't appear on stage but maybe in a pre-Emmy sketch!
Friendship
Swift and Hargitay's off-screen friendship
Swift and Hargitay's friendship goes beyond this cameo.
In 2023, Hargitay named her Siamese cat Karma after Swift's song of the same name.
Swift famously named her Scottish Fold cat Olivia Benson after Hargitay's SVU character, who appears in the sketch, by the way!
Their bond has also seen them support each other at major events, like when Hargitay attended Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce in July.