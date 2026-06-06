Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to marry at Madison Square Garden

NYC ties

Swift's love affair with NYC

Swift has a long-standing relationship with New York City. She bought two penthouses in Tribeca in 2014, which she merged into one duplex. She also purchased a townhouse next door and a 3,500-square-foot loft in the same building. In 2016, she rented an apartment on Cornelia Street while her Tribeca home was being renovated. The song Cornelia Street from her 2019 album Lover is reportedly about that apartment.