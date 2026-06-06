Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to marry at Madison Square Garden
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to exchange vows at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, reported Page Six. The couple, both 36, is planning a wedding over the July 3 weekend. One source claimed, "Everyone's been sworn to secrecy." They also revealed that the wedding plan includes transporting guests to the venue on blacked-out buses and utilizing MSG's multiple entrances and high-security features.
Venue selection
'If you have billions, you can transform the space'
The source added, "If you have billions, you can transform the space into a wedding venue." Interestingly, MSG has no events scheduled between June 29 and July 6, further fueling speculation about its use for Swift-Kelce's nuptials. Swift has performed at MSG eight times, including her Fearless tour in 2009, two shows for Speak Now, and four appearances for the Z100 Jingle Ball.
Star-studded affair
Swift's wedding guest list
The wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair with rumored guests including Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. However, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were reportedly not invited due to a falling out with Swift.
Security concerns
NYPD Commissioner joked about the wedding security
The New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch recently spoke about the security measures needed for NYC during the Independence Day weekend. This includes events like July 4 and America's 250th celebrations, the NBA Finals, and a World Cup game at MetLife Stadium. She jokingly added, "And potentially Taylor Swift's wedding." However, high-level security is expected to be in place for the celebrity couple's nuptials.
NYC ties
Swift's love affair with NYC
Swift has a long-standing relationship with New York City. She bought two penthouses in Tribeca in 2014, which she merged into one duplex. She also purchased a townhouse next door and a 3,500-square-foot loft in the same building. In 2016, she rented an apartment on Cornelia Street while her Tribeca home was being renovated. The song Cornelia Street from her 2019 album Lover is reportedly about that apartment.