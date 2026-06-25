Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's big day could shut down NYC streets

Guest arrangements

NFL players have booked rooms in Marriott Marquis

In addition to the street closures, several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly booked rooms in the Marriott Marquis for the wedding celebrations. This comes just in time for the 4th of July holiday. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair with celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez rumored to be on the guest list.