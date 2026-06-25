Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's big day could shut down NYC streets
What's the story
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gear up for their grand wedding at Madison Square Garden (MSG), preparations are underway to ensure a smooth celebration. The couple has applied for a permit to close streets around the venue from July 2-4, City Hall revealed to The Post. This is part of their plan to accommodate somewhere around 1,000 guests and set up tents and canopies around MSG.
Guest arrangements
NFL players have booked rooms in Marriott Marquis
In addition to the street closures, several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly booked rooms in the Marriott Marquis for the wedding celebrations. This comes just in time for the 4th of July holiday. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair with celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez rumored to be on the guest list.
Wedding details
Swift's bachelorette activities were held last weekend
The Shake It Off singer and the NFL player, who got engaged in August 2025, originally planned an intimate Rhode Island wedding. However, they later decided to go "all out" with more guests. Last weekend, Swift conducted her bachelorette activities at her $17.75 million Rhode Island mansion while Kelce took a trip to Los Angeles with his closest friends ahead of his wedding.
Venue legacy
Swift-Kelce's wedding to join ranks of famous MSG weddings
The 20,000-seat arena has no events on its calendar from June 29 to July 6. Notably, MSG has a history of hosting celebrity weddings. Funk legend Sly Stone famously held his wedding there in 1974, with guests required to wear gold. In 1982, Reverend Sun Myung Moon hosted a mass wedding at MSG with 2,075 couples in attendance.