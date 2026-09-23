Taylor Swift's big reveal! Announces new single 'Patient Zero'
What's the story
International pop sensation Taylor Swift has announced her new single, Patient Zero. The track will be released on Friday, September 25, and is currently available for pre-order on her website for a limited time. In addition to the digital release, Swift is also offering three collector's edition CDs with double-sided covers featuring different images of her.
Teaser
Swift's cryptic Instagram update sparked speculation about new single
Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Swift had updated her Instagram bio with three zeroes, which fans interpreted as a hint toward her new single.
The bio read: "And, baby, that's sh0w business f0r y0u." A countdown clock was also added to her website.
Moreover, Spotify users noticed different animations on the play/pause button for each of Swift's albums, adding to the excitement surrounding Patient Zero.
Upcoming honor
Swift set to receive Artist Director honor at VMAs
On Sunday, September 27, Swift will be honored with the Artist Director Honors at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.
This award recognizes "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."
Swift's directorial work includes The Man, All Too Well: The Short Film, Cardigan, Willow, Anti-Hero, Bejeweled, Lavender Haze, Karma, and I Can See You.