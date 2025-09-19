Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' release party to hit theaters: Details here

The 89-minute event will play at all AMC Theatres across North America and select Cinemark and Regal locations. Screenings start October 3 at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. Tickets are $12 (on sale since September 19). Singing and dancing along is welcome—just keep it safe for everyone.

International screenings will also be available

The party is also happening in countries including Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Ireland, and Germany that same weekend.

International tickets are set to go on sale September 23.

More countries will join later in October; dates will be announced on or around October 3.