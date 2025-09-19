Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' release party to hit theaters: Details here
Taylor Swift is celebrating her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a three-day release party from October 3-5.
Fans can look forward to the premiere of her new music video The Fate of Ophelia, exclusive behind-the-scenes clips, lyric videos, and personal stories from Swift.
When and where can you watch it?
The 89-minute event will play at all AMC Theatres across North America and select Cinemark and Regal locations.
Screenings start October 3 at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. Tickets are $12 (on sale since September 19).
Singing and dancing along is welcome—just keep it safe for everyone.
International screenings will also be available
The party is also happening in countries including Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Ireland, and Germany that same weekend.
International tickets are set to go on sale September 23.
More countries will join later in October; dates will be announced on or around October 3.