Box office collection: 'Jolly LLB 3' earns ₹12.5 crore
Entertainment
"Jolly LLB 3" just hit theaters and made a splash, pulling in ₹12.5 crore on its first day—even with some hiccups over multiplex fees.
The film stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is directed by Subhash Kapoor, and released on September 19.
Story, cast, and critical reception
This time around, the story dives into tough topics like farmer suicides and land disputes, based on the Bhatta Parsaul incident of 2011.
Alongside Kumar and Warsi, you'll spot Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao.
Critics appreciated the mix of comedy with courtroom drama but felt parts were a bit predictable.