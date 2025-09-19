Box office collection: 'Jolly LLB 3' earns ₹12.5 crore

Story, cast, and critical reception

This time around, the story dives into tough topics like farmer suicides and land disputes, based on the Bhatta Parsaul incident of 2011.

Alongside Kumar and Warsi, you'll spot Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao.

Critics appreciated the mix of comedy with courtroom drama but felt parts were a bit predictable.