Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' is out now
Taylor Swift just dropped her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on October 3, 2025. Written during her 2024 European Eras Tour, the album, inspired by her life as an entertainer, brings big showgirl vibes across 12 tracks.
The opening track, "The Fate of Ophelia," references the death of Ophelia, the lead female character of William Shakespeare's play Hamlet.
The title track, "The Life of a Showgirl," features Sabrina Carpenter.
Where to buy the album
You can grab the album in lots of versions—CDs start at $13.89 (Barnes & Noble), and vinyl goes up to $39.98 at places like Walmart, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and Target.
Target has three exclusive CD editions ("It's Beautiful," "It's Frightening," and "It's Rapturous") for $14.99 each, plus a limited pink shimmer vinyl called "The Crowd is Your King Edition" for $34.99.
Special features and release party
If you're into collectibles, the standard vinyl comes in translucent orange with gold glitter and includes booklets.
Target's special vinyl adds a double-sided poster, poem by Taylor herself, photo strips, and unique sleeves.
To celebrate release week, fans worldwide joined in for "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" from October 3-5—a little extra sparkle for Swifties everywhere!