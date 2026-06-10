Taylor to receive Icon of the Year at BET Awards

Hill to receive Living Legend Icon

BET says its Icon Award goes to people "defining this moment" and "setting the tone right now," and Teyana definitely fits that vibe.

From her Grammy-nominated album Escape Room to standout movie roles like One Battle After Another, she's shown serious range.

As Connie Orlando from BET put it, Taylor "sets the tone for everyone who walks in."

Also on tap: Lauryn Hill will get a Living Legend Icon Award, and Cardi B leads nominations with six nods.