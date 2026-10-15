Team behind 'Jailer 2' takes legal action over review manipulation
The team behind Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is taking legal action against what they say are alleged malicious reviews online.
This highlights a bigger issue: how easily digital feedback can be manipulated, undermining a film's reputation.
Similar problems have popped up recently with movies like Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and The Paradise, showing just how much online buzz matters these days.
BookMyShow restricts 'Jailer 2' ratings
Because of the controversy, the review and rating options associated with Jailer 2 on BookMyShow were restricted, sparking fresh debate about how audience opinions are managed online.
Despite all this, the movie. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it also features Rajinikanth alongside Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu, among others.