Teaser drops for Verma's Telugu lead debut 'Hey Kannamma'
Dhanashree Verma, known for her dance and choreography, is making her Telugu film debut as a lead actor in the Telugu movie Hey Kannamma.
The film, a musical romantic drama produced by Dil Raju Productions, also stars Yashwanth and Karthika Muraleedharan.
The recently dropped teaser gives a first look at this fresh project.
Verma excited for 'Hey Kannamma' release
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Verma said this debut is "This one is incredibly special to me" and said she can't wait for everyone to experience the film.
Directed by Sasi Kumar Muthuluri, the movie features Seerat Kapoor, Brahmaji, and Venkatesh Kakumanu in key roles.
With music by Karthik and a focus on dance, thanks to both Verma's and Yashwanth's backgrounds, Hey Kannamma hits theaters on November 27, 2026.