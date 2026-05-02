Teaser for 'I, Nobody' portrays Sukumaran as bank heist suspect
Entertainment
The teaser for I, Nobody just dropped, giving us a peek at Prithviraj Sukumaran caught up in a tense bank heist accusation.
Instead of revealing if he's guilty or not, the teaser leans into the suspense, showing intense interrogations and plenty of psychological twists.
Basheer's 'I, Nobody' July 2026 release
Directed by Nisam Basheer and featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu as Sukumaran's wife, the film also stars Hakkim Shahjahan and Shankar Ramakrishnan.
Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi, with music by Jakes Bejoy, I, Nobody is set to hit theaters in July 2026.
This one adds to Prithviraj's packed year alongside projects like Varanasi and Khalifa.