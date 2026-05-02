Teaser for 'I, Nobody' portrays Sukumaran as bank heist suspect

Basheer's 'I, Nobody' July 2026 release

Directed by Nisam Basheer and featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu as Sukumaran's wife, the film also stars Hakkim Shahjahan and Shankar Ramakrishnan.

Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi, with music by Jakes Bejoy, I, Nobody is set to hit theaters in July 2026.

This one adds to Prithviraj's packed year alongside projects like Varanasi and Khalifa.