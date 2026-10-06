Teaser for 'Love Always' Tamil adaptation drops, premieres October 30
Entertainment
The teaser for Love Always, a Tamil adaptation of the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, has dropped.
Directed by Madhumita, the show stars Gouri G Kishan, Jayasudha, Maya Krishnan, and Ramzan Muhammed.
It's set to premiere on October 30 and promises a fun mix of romance, comedy, and fantasy.
Kishan, Muhammed portray younger Jayasudha, Jayaprakash
What makes Love Always stand out is its age-reversal roles: Kishan and Muhammed play younger versions of Jayasudha and Jayaprakash.
The show explores family bonds with a creative spin on romantic comedy, blending Korean storytelling with Tamil culture.
With music by Girish Gopalakrishnan and more familiar faces in the cast, this one's got plenty for fans of quirky rom-coms.