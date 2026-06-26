'The India Story' teaser: Kajal-Shreyas's film tackles pesticide farming

Film insights

'Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household'

Speaking about the film, the director said, "The India Story is not just a film; it is a conversation that we as a society need to have." "Through this story, we wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of Pesticide Farming and the silent health crisis it creates." Talpade added, "What drew me...was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences."