'The India Story' teaser: Kajal-Shreyas's film tackles pesticide farming
What's the story
The teaser for The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, has been unveiled. Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the film will hit theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The story revolves around a struggle for justice as the protagonists uncover the issue of pesticide farming and its impact.
Teaser insights
What the teaser says
The teaser features Aggarwal and Talpade as they confront the reality of pesticide farming. It emphasizes the health risks associated with toxic substances entering our food, especially for the younger generation. Aggarwal plays Advocate Archana, and when a little girl dies of cancer caused by eating pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables, she calls it murder. Farmers who use such pesticides, the companies manufacturing them, and the government allowing their use are all accused.
Film insights
'Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household'
Speaking about the film, the director said, "The India Story is not just a film; it is a conversation that we as a society need to have." "Through this story, we wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of Pesticide Farming and the silent health crisis it creates." Talpade added, "What drew me...was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences."
Film's objective
Meet the team behind the movie
Talpade further said, "Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself." "This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation." The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi.