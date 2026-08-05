Teaser 'Nibba Nibbi' shows Basu and Maitra stealing hard drive
Entertainment
The teaser for Tathagata Mukherjee's Bengali film Nibba Nibbi is out, giving us a glimpse of Rishav Basu and Sauraseni Maitra as a young couple whose relationship turns chaotic after they steal a hard drive packed with dangerous secrets.
Their impulsive move sends them on a violent, unpredictable road trip across Bengal, mixing dark humor with plenty of action.
Director Mukherjee promises offbeat dangerous comedy
Director Mukherjee describes the film as "fun with guns," promising an offbeat road movie full of reckless adventures and wild energy.
Alongside the leads, Shankar Chakraborty and Shantilal Mukherjee also feature in the film.
The film leans into its bold mix of comedy and danger, aiming to keep things fresh and "spark conversations" with its unique style.