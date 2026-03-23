'Bhooth Bangla': Arijit weaves magic in 'Tu Hi Disda' teaser
What's the story
The teaser for the song Tu Hi Disda, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, has been released. The makers have been keeping fans engaged by dropping intriguing glimpses and posters ahead of the film's release on April 10. The first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge was unveiled last month. Now, the focus is on the second song Tu Hi Disda.
Teaser details
Kumar-Gabbi's chemistry takes center stage in the song's teaser
The teaser for Tu Hi Disda was released on Monday, giving fans a glimpse into the chemistry between Kumar (58) and Wamiqa Gabbi (32). The two are seen dancing to the romantic track against a stunning waterfall backdrop. The full song will be out on March 24 (Tuesday).
Song details
Singh reunites with Pritam for 'Tu Hi Disda'
The upcoming song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Singh and Gandhi. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this track, especially since it comes after Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January. To note, Singh has clarified that while he won't accept new assignments, several unreleased and incomplete tracks are still in the pipeline.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering iconic comedies such as Hera Pheri and Garam Masala. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani.