'Bhooth Bangla': Arijit weaves magic in 'Tu Hi Disda' teaser

The teaser for Tu Hi Disda was released on Monday, giving fans a glimpse into the chemistry between Kumar (58) and Wamiqa Gabbi (32). The two are seen dancing to the romantic track against a stunning waterfall backdrop. The full song will be out on March 24 (Tuesday).

Song details

Singh reunites with Pritam for 'Tu Hi Disda'

The upcoming song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Singh and Gandhi. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this track, especially since it comes after Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January. To note, Singh has clarified that while he won't accept new assignments, several unreleased and incomplete tracks are still in the pipeline.