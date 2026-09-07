Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali': When is the teaser releasing?
What's the story
The teaser of the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on September 9. The news was announced through a special video by Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in the 19th century and is based on historical events from British rule between 1854 and 1878. It will be released worldwide on October 16.
Twitter Post
'Legend of the cursed land...'
The legend of the cursed land rises 🔥#RanabaaliTeaser out on September 9th ❤🔥#Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26.#NeverForget#RanabaaliOnOct16th@TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @Rahul_Sankrityn @MythriOfficial #ArnoldVosloo @AjayAtulOnline @nirav_dop… pic.twitter.com/k8537iCKPM— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 7, 2026
Production details
Story and music of the film
Ranabaali is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it. The film's music is composed by the Ajay-Atul duo.
The film aims to shed light on incidents from the 1850s that were allegedly overlooked by mainstream history books.
It will not be a biopic but rather a reconstruction of an era built from real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.
It also stars Arnold Vosloo, Jason Shah, Luke McGibney, and Geoffrey Giuliano.
Reunion
Third movie featuring Mandanna and Deverakonda
The film marks the third collaboration between real-life couple Mandanna and Deverakonda.
Their first project together was Geetha Govindam, released in 2018, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019.
Apart from Ranabaali, Deverakonda will also feature in Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.
Mandanna, meanwhile, will lead the rustic actioner Mysaa.