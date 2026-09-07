Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali': When is the teaser releasing?

Ranabaali is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it. The film's music is composed by the Ajay-Atul duo.

The film aims to shed light on incidents from the 1850s that were allegedly overlooked by mainstream history books.

It will not be a biopic but rather a reconstruction of an era built from real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

It also stars Arnold Vosloo, Jason Shah, Luke McGibney, and Geoffrey Giuliano.