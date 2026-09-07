Double Ranbir: 'Love and War' teaser attached to 'Ramayana'?
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly completed filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. However, fans will have to wait until November 2026 to see the film's teaser. The teaser was originally scheduled to be released on September 28 (Kapoor's birthday), but if reports are to be believed, it will now be attached to another Kapoor starrer, Ramayana: Part 1.
Trailer attachment
Here's why Bhansali shifted teaser release date
The trailer for Bhansali's epic will be attached to Ramayana: Part 1, which features Kapoor in multiple roles.
The decision was made because the final schedule of Love and War was completed only last week, so it would have been tough to drop the teaser by month-end.
A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "Now, Bhansali sir wants to give the teaser a theatrical launch instead, and Ramayana: Part 1 provides the perfect platform."
Trailer release
When will 'Love and War' hit theaters?
While a teaser is expected in November, the film's trailer is reportedly slated for a late-December release.
The movie, which was officially announced in January 2024, has been delayed multiple times before finally wrapping up this month.
It is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.
Director-actor reunion
About the film 'Love and War'
Love and War will be the first film to reunite Kapoor with Bhansali since his 2007 debut Saawariya. Meanwhile, Kaushal is making his debut with the director.
Bhatt has previously worked with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.
All three actors have starred with each other before.
Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 premieres on November 8.