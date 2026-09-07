Double Ranbir: 'Love and War' teaser attached to 'Ramayana'?

The trailer for Bhansali's epic will be attached to Ramayana: Part 1, which features Kapoor in multiple roles.

The decision was made because the final schedule of Love and War was completed only last week, so it would have been tough to drop the teaser by month-end.

A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "Now, Bhansali sir wants to give the teaser a theatrical launch instead, and Ramayana: Part 1 provides the perfect platform."