Teaser shows Suresh facing Mysskin in 'Sathyavan Savithiri' courtroom comedy
Entertainment
The teaser for Sathyavan Savithiri just dropped, giving us a first look at Keerthy Suresh as a rookie lawyer facing off against Mysskin in her first big case.
Directed by newcomer Praveen S Vijaay, the film mixes legal drama with comedy, making the courtroom anything but boring.
November 20 release for 'Sathyavan Savithiri'
Sathyavan Savithiri hits theaters worldwide on November 20, 2026, with a Telugu-dubbed version also expected.
This marks the first time Suresh and Mysskin share the screen together. The movie also stars Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, and Shilpa Manjunath.
Director Vijaay describes it as a blend of personal challenges and classic courtroom drama, plus plenty of humor.
Fun fact: it's set to release alongside Om, starring Dhanush and Mammootty.