'Ted Lasso' renewed for Season 5
What's the story
The hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso has been renewed for a fifth season. The show, which stars Jason Sudeikis as an American college football coach turned professional soccer manager, will continue to explore the journey of AFC Richmond. The fourth season focused on the women's team, Lady Greyhounds.
Viewing figures
'Ted Lasso' was among most-watched original series this year
The fourth season of Ted Lasso was a massive success, racking up around 9.8 billion minutes of viewing time during its run this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This makes it one of the most-watched original streaming series of the year.
The show has been a critical darling since its premiere in 2020, winning two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series in its first two seasons.
Unresolved plotlines
What happened in 'Ted Lasso' S04 finale?
The fourth season finale of Ted Lasso left several storylines unresolved, setting the stage for an exciting fifth season.
Ted (Sudeikis) returned to London to coach AFC Richmond's women's team but eventually stepped back from the head coach position.
Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) successfully defended her ownership of AFC Richmond against a challenge, while Roy (Brett Goldstein) took charge of Chelsea as he prepared to become a parent with Keeley (Juno Temple).
Production news
Cast details and production status for Season 5
Although the fifth season of Ted Lasso has been confirmed, details about which cast members will return are still being finalized.
A writers' room for the new season has already opened, indicating that production is well underway.
The show remains one of Apple TV's biggest hits, spending 12 weeks on the streaming platform's Top 10 charts during its fourth season.