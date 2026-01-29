'Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster joins 'How to Train Your...2'

The live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon 2 will hit theaters on June 11, 2027. The sequel will continue the story of Hiccup as he discovers a secret fortress of dragons and learns that his mother, Valka (Blanchett) is alive. Butler will reprise his role as Hiccup's father Stoick from the animated films.

Actor's profile

Dunster's career highlights and upcoming projects

Dunster is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA, United Agents, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. He is best known for his role as Jamie Tartt in Apple TV's Ted Lasso and Quinn in the Surface series from Hello Sunshine and Apple TV. He will soon be seen in another Bill Lawrence series, Rooster, starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive.