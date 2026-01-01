'False news': Teja Sajja denies exiting 'Jai Hanuman'
What's the story
Actor Teja Sajja, who gained popularity with Prasanth Varma's 2024 blockbuster HanuMan, has denied rumors about his exit from the sequel Jai Hanuman. The speculation arose due to a lack of updates on the film, which stars Rishab Shetty. However, Sajja has clarified that he is still part of the project and hasn't distanced himself from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
Rumor clarification
Sajja dismissed rumors of limited screentime, creative differences
Earlier this week, several social media posts and reports claimed that Sajja had exited Jai Hanuman due to "limited screentime" and "creative differences." These speculations suggested he was distancing himself from the PVCU. However, when Hindustan Times contacted him for clarification, he simply stated that it was "false news" that he wasn't part of Jai Hanuman anymore. This statement has put all rumors to rest.
Sequel anticipation
Sajja's enthusiasm for 'Jai Hanuman' remains high
In April 2024, Sajja had expressed his excitement about Jai Hanuman. He had said, "I will also be a part of Jai Hanuman (the sequel of HanuMan). The film will be all about Lord Hanuman, but I will be a part of it." He reiterated his eagerness to join the set in December 2024, calling it an exciting prospect.
Film details
'Jai Hanuman' to feature Shetty in titular role
Jai Hanuman, a sequel to HanuMan, will feature Shetty in the lead role. The film is yet to go on floors. In October 2024, it was confirmed that Shetty would play Lord Hanuman in the film. Jai Hanuman is part of the PVCU that will also include Mahakali and Adhira.