'Mirai': Teja Sajja reveals how Karan Johar joined superhero saga

Telugu actor Teja Sajja is in the limelight for his upcoming pan-Indian superhero film, Mirai. The movie, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, aims to redefine the genre in India. In an interview with Zoom, Sajja spoke about Karan Johar 's involvement in Mirai 's North India distribution and also shared his reaction to Rajinikanth praising the trailer.

Johar's involvement Here's how KJo got on board Sajja revealed that Johar was impressed with Mirai's content and offered to distribute it in North India. He said, "Karan has been very kind and sweet. He saw the content months ago, loved it, and told me, 'Teja, you need a bigger platform.'" "I don't know him personally; we had only met a couple of times, but he came forward and put his name on the film. That kind of support really means a lot."

Actor's reaction Chiranjeevi also praised 'Mirai' Sajja added, "I just hope we live up to it." He also revealed that even Chiranjeevi, with whom he started his career, sent him a message after watching the trailer. "He said he was happy and confident that we're going to deliver something big. Coming from someone I started my journey with, it felt like a full circle."

Superstar's endorsement When Rajinikanth called Sajja The Mirai trailer also received praise from superstar Rajinikanth, whom Sajja called "the OG superhero." He said, "When legends like him encourage you, it truly means a lot." When asked if he is a fan of Rajinikanth, Sajja replied with a smile, "Of course I am! Who in this country isn't?"