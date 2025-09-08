'Mirai': Teja Sajja reveals how Karan Johar joined superhero saga
What's the story
Telugu actor Teja Sajja is in the limelight for his upcoming pan-Indian superhero film, Mirai. The movie, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, aims to redefine the genre in India. In an interview with Zoom, Sajja spoke about Karan Johar's involvement in Mirai's North India distribution and also shared his reaction to Rajinikanth praising the trailer.
Johar's involvement
Here's how KJo got on board
Sajja revealed that Johar was impressed with Mirai's content and offered to distribute it in North India. He said, "Karan has been very kind and sweet. He saw the content months ago, loved it, and told me, 'Teja, you need a bigger platform.'" "I don't know him personally; we had only met a couple of times, but he came forward and put his name on the film. That kind of support really means a lot."
Actor's reaction
Chiranjeevi also praised 'Mirai'
Sajja added, "I just hope we live up to it." He also revealed that even Chiranjeevi, with whom he started his career, sent him a message after watching the trailer. "He said he was happy and confident that we're going to deliver something big. Coming from someone I started my journey with, it felt like a full circle."
Superstar's endorsement
When Rajinikanth called Sajja
The Mirai trailer also received praise from superstar Rajinikanth, whom Sajja called "the OG superhero." He said, "When legends like him encourage you, it truly means a lot." When asked if he is a fan of Rajinikanth, Sajja replied with a smile, "Of course I am! Who in this country isn't?"
Film overview
More about 'Mirai'
In Mirai, Sajja plays a chosen warrior tasked with protecting nine revered scriptures that can change someone into a god if exploited. The film traces his exciting journey to unlock his powers and stop dangerous forces before it's too late. Ritika Nayak plays the female lead, while Manchu Manoj takes on the villain's role. The film also stars Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. It releases on September 12.