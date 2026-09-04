Teja's 'Irumudi' nears ₹200cr globally with ₹149.75cr net in India
Ravi Teja's action-packed film Irumudi is just shy of the massive ₹200 crore mark globally.
Released on August 21, 2026, and starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nakshathra alongside Teja, the movie has been a solid box office performer, pulling in ₹149.75 crore net in India alone by day 14.
'Irumudi' day 14 ₹3.60cr 33.6% occupancy
On its 14th day, Irumudi brought in ₹3.60 crore across 2,378 shows with a decent 33.6% occupancy. The Telugu version made nearly all of that, while the Tamil-dubbed version added a little extra.
Its first week saw an impressive ₹92.15 crore haul, followed by another strong second week with ₹57.60 crore.
'Irumudi' ₹195.80cr global, ₹21.80cr overseas
Even with Yash's Toxic hitting theaters a week later, Irumudi hasn't slowed down much.
Its total global earnings are now at ₹195.80 crore as it enters its third week (September 4).
Overseas fans have chipped in too, bringing the international total to ₹21.80 crore so far.