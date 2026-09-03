Teja's nephew Madhav debuts in 'Maremma' trailer about buffalo deaths
Entertainment
The trailer for Maremma is out, introducing Madhav (Ravi Teja's nephew) in his first film.
Set in rural Telangana, this village drama follows a young man and his close bond with a buffalo named Maari.
The trailer hints at suspense as the village faces mysterious buffalo deaths, and Madhav steps up to protect his friend.
Nagaraj's 'Maremma' Sept10 and 'Irumudi' ₹169.80cr
Directed by newcomer Manchala Nagaraj, Maremma also features Deepa Balu and veteran actor Vinod Kumar. The film hits theaters on September 10, 2026.
Meanwhile, Ravi Teja's Irumudi, released August 21, has already pulled in ₹169.80 crore at the Indian box office in just 13 days.