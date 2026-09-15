'Playground' Season 5: Tejasswi Prakash ecstatic over winning as mentor

Prakash said, "And to see Madhuja take the trophy home makes it even more special."

"She came into this game with confidence, took on every challenge and never let the pressure get to her."

"I loved watching her play with her own mind and prove that she had what it takes to go all the way."

"I'm incredibly proud of Madhuja and the entire Raging Centaurs team, we had a blast, we fought hard and we got the win!"