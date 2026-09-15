'Playground' Season 5: Tejasswi Prakash ecstatic over winning as mentor
What's the story
Television actor Tejasswi Prakash has expressed her excitement over winning Playground Season 5 in her debut season as a mentor, with Madhuja Ghoshal lifting the trophy. The Bigg Boss 15 winner told IANS, "Winning Playground in my very first season as a mentor is honestly the best way to start." She also praised Ghoshal and the entire Raging Centaurs team for their confidence and strong performance throughout the competition.
Team pride
'Incredibly proud of Madhuja...'
Prakash said, "And to see Madhuja take the trophy home makes it even more special."
"She came into this game with confidence, took on every challenge and never let the pressure get to her."
"I loved watching her play with her own mind and prove that she had what it takes to go all the way."
"I'm incredibly proud of Madhuja and the entire Raging Centaurs team, we had a blast, we fought hard and we got the win!"
Mentor appreciation
'This win honestly feels amazing'
Ghoshal, who was mentored by Prakash, reflected on her journey in Playground Season 5.
She said, "This win honestly feels amazing, especially when I look back at everything that happened through the season."
"Having Tejasswi ma'am as my mentor made the journey even more special. She constantly encouraged me, backed me and pushed me to give my best."
Final showdown
Other teams, special titles in final challenge
In the final challenge, Power Phoenixes secured the third spot while KO Krakens were declared the runners-up.
Prakash's team, Raging Centaurs, emerged as the overall winners and lifted the season's trophy.
Ghoshal was also crowned Asli Mastermind of Playground Season 5 and took home a cash prize of ₹10L along with the coveted trophy.