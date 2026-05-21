Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: See their relationship timeline

Fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were treated to a special moment after the longtime couple took a major step in their relationship. Kundrra surprised Prakash with a dreamy proposal on the newly released reality show Desi Bling . The Indian adaptation of Dubai Bling debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, May 20, and the elaborate proposal unfolded with the full participation of the show's cast.

Relationship history From 'Bigg Boss' to 'Laughter Chefs' Kundrra and Prakash first grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 15, with fans giving them the name TejRan. After exiting the show, the pair continued to grow closer and maintained a strong relationship beyond the reality TV setting. Since then, the duo has openly shared glimpses of their relationship with fans, frequently grabbing attention for their vacations and social media moments together. Meanwhile, the couple is currently seen on the hit cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs.

Proposal details The proposal was a grand affair In Wednesday's episode of Desi Bling, Prakash walked into a lavishly decorated setup and was visibly stunned to see the words "Will You Marry Me?" glowing across the water in large illuminated letters. Kundrra then got down on one knee and proposed in an emotional moment, asking her in a mix of Punjabi and English, "Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?" Overwhelmed by the moment, a tearful Prakash gasped, "I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop."

Advertisement