Tejaswini Gowda enters 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9'—who is she? Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season on September 7, 2025, and this time TV actress Tejaswini Gowda is stepping into the house.

She's known for her roles in Kannada and Telugu shows—and as the wife of Bigg Boss 7 contestant Amardeep Chowdary.

Fun fact: she was a big supporter during his season, which seems to have set the stage for her own entry.