Tejaswini Gowda enters 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9'—who is she?
Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season on September 7, 2025, and this time TV actress Tejaswini Gowda is stepping into the house.
She's known for her roles in Kannada and Telugu shows—and as the wife of Bigg Boss 7 contestant Amardeep Chowdary.
Fun fact: she was a big supporter during his season, which seems to have set the stage for her own entry.
More about the upcoming season
This season introduces a pre-show event called Agnipariksha, where 40 hopefuls will compete for three spots alongside celebrities in the main house.
Host Akkineni Nagarjuna returns to guide this new format, and there is plenty of buzz around Tejaswini's journey.